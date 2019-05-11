Timothy Weah confirms Celtic departure, Chris Sutton reacts

PSG attacker Timothy Weah has confirmed on his social media account that he has left Celtic.
The player joined the Scottish giants on loan in January and he has had an impressive spell at the club.
However, he will not be a part of the upcoming derby against Rangers and the Scottish Cup final. Instead, he will join up with his international teammates for the Under-20 World Cup in Poland this summer.
According to Daily Record, Neil Lennon took the decision to end Weah’s loan spell prematurely after the forward refused to play in the cup final.
The Celtic boss wanted Weah to be a part of the squad for the Scottish Cup final but the player was keen on staying with his international side.
The 19-year-old’s announcement has surprised the former Celtic ace and popular pundit Chris Sutton.
He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation.
His tweet read: “I’m surprised Timo Weah has gone now… he has shown he has plenty to offer and has made a significant impact …good luck to him”.
Weah has started just four games for Celtic since joining them. Therefore, his departure is hardly a hammer blow for the club.
However, there is no doubt that they would have liked the strength in depth.