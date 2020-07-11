Timothy Castagne set to hold transfer talks with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Tottenham have been linked with the Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne this summer.

As per Le10 Sport, the player is set to hold transfer talks with Jose Mourinho before deciding on his future. The player has been linked with Leicester City and Paris Saint-Germain as well and he will speak to their managers as well.





It will be interesting to see if Mourinho manages to convince the player to join Tottenham this summer. The Londoners need to improve their right-back options.

Castagne has done well with the high-flying Serie A outfit this season and he should prove to be an upgrade on Serge Aurier. The Belgian can play on either flank as a full back and as a winger. His versatility will be a major bonus for Spurs if they manage to land him this summer.

Although PSG are a more exciting project, the move to Tottenham could be ideal for Castagne. He will get to play at a higher level in the Premier League and Mourinho could take his game to another level with his coaching.

The Portuguese is a far better manager compared to the likes of Tuchel and Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see what the 24-year-old decides in the end.