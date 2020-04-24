Timo Werner ready to join Liverpool this summer

Bundesliga forward Timo Werner is prepared to join Liverpool this summer.
The Leipzig star has a £52m release clause and Liverpool will have to pay up before the 15th of June.
As per Sky Sports, the player believes that Liverpool’s style of play would suit him perfectly. But the Reds are not keen on paying up before Werner’s release clause expires.
It will be interesting to see if Klopp is willing to break the bank for Werner in the coming months.
Werner has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season and he would certainly improve Liverpool.
The Reds should look to invest in a quality goalscorer despite their world-class attacking options.
Firmino has had a season to forget this year and the Brazilian is not a natural goalscorer either. Someone like Werner could add goals to the side and allow Firmino to shine in a more withdrawn creative role.
The Brazilian is a world-class player in his own right but he is not someone who can score 30 goals a season consistently.
Werner would help Liverpool put away their chances on a more consistent basis.
Liverpool certainly have the resources to pull off a transfer like this and it seems that the player is quite keen as well.
The German has 27 goals in all competitions this season for RB Leipzig.
Apparently, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on the player as well.