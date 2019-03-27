‘Time to move’ – some fans want Dean Smith to axe Adomah this summer

Birmingham Live say Aston Villa are holding off on a contract extension for Albert Adomah, with The Sun (h/t HITC) also revealing that Dean Smith plans to sell the winger this summer. The 31-year-old has struggled for form this season, scoring only two goals in 30 appearances, and is expected to be moved on in the coming months. Supporters don’t seem to mind either.
I’m sure even uncle Albert would agree he hasn’t had a good season a good pro but we are going in different direction now
— Peter Lockley (@lockleyps3) March 26, 2019
Decent player but getting up in years, defo not prem, another season in the champ maybe, with villa, no.
— Gareth 🏴 (@GarethAVL) March 26, 2019
Bye bye 👋
— paul stevens (@Paul9Stevens) March 26, 2019
It would do Albert good to move this summer he doesn’t look happy here and hasn’t for a long time
— andy (@andy59967602) March 27, 2019
Had some good times in the shirt but it’s time to move him on.
— Mark Ashmore (@mg_ashmore) March 26, 2019
Adomah is sure to have interest, as Leeds United and Middlesbrough have been linked with the wide-man at different of the periods of the season, but it’s unknown how much money Villa would request for him. Adomah cost around £5m from Middlesbrough in 2016 and may have a similar asking price this summer too.
If the Midlands club aren’t going to extend the Ghanaian international’s contract to keep him past 2020, it makes sense for them to cash in while he still has value – Adomah would be a free transfer next year otherwise. And with his form spiralling in the last 12 months, clearly Smith has lost patience and maybe wants to use the money to fund a replacement.
There could be a lot of movement in and out of Aston Villa when the season ends.
Stats from Transfermarkt.