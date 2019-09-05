Tim Sherwood urges Ryan Fraser to join Everton

Former Tottenham manager and popular pundit Tim Sherwood has urged Ryan Fraser to join Everton.
The pundit feels that Fraser needs to make the step up in order to develop as a player. The Bournemouth ace needs a challenge in order to reach the next level.
Sherwood said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s important for him to go somewhere and not have two years off. The next move for him, and no disrespect to Bournemouth, is one just underneath [the top six]. Like a Leicester or an Everton. And then he’s still young enough to make that next step.”
Fraser had a very good season with the Cherries last year and he was one of the best creative players in the league with 8 goals and 15 assists.
It will be interesting to see if any club makes a move for the 25-year-old in January.
Everton could certainly use some creative presence and Fraser would improve them.
However, he is likely to cost a lot. The Toffees have spent big money on Iwobi and Kean this summer. It would be surprising to see them break the bank for another creative player this season.
Everton might have to wait until the end of the season to sign Fraser.
There is no doubt that a move to Everton would be ideal for the Cherries ace. He is ready to play for a club who will push for a top six finish.