Tim Sherwood reckons Eriksen’s time is up at Spurs

Tottenham picked up a 5-0 win over Red Star during the midweek but midfielder Christian Eriksen was left on the bench.
According to the former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood, the 27-year-old Danish international has probably realized that his time at the club is nearly up.
He said: “I think he realizes now. He’s such an important player and a good character, he’ll be training his best trying to get back into the plans. But I think Mauricio, Daniel Levy and Christian know that his long term future is not at White Hart Lane.”
Eriksen will be a free agent at the end of this season and it won’t be surprising to see him leave for a reasonable fee in January. He hasn’t signed any extension with the club and it seems that his head is elsewhere.
It will be interesting to see who comes in as his replacement. Isco has been linked with a move to Tottenham.
Eriksen has been key player for the Londoners over the years and Spurs will have to replace him properly.
The playmaker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the end. He certainly has the quality to play for a top European club.
Zidane could certainly use someone like him in his side in January.