Tim Cahill urges Everton manager to use Richarlison upfront

Former Everton star Tim Cahill has urged Marco Silva to use Richarlison as a striker from now on.
The Brazilian has been used as a wide forward since joining the Toffees but Cahill believes that the player is more suited to a central role.
Richarlison whenever I watch Everton play is playing left then he’s a striker then he’s on the right,” Cahill told Sky Sports PL. (via HITC) “He was on the wing [against Chelsea]. You have seen the start of that second half, he was going searching for the ball. He was in the middle, on the left and in the end a striker that wants goals will find them.
“That header he got off the rebound is instinct. He got in the right position because he had to go sniff for the ball. I think he is a striker. An out-and-out striker. He needs that continuity of playing in the same position, week in, week out.”
Richarlison’s performance against Chelsea showed that his natural instincts are that of a striker.
It will be interesting to see if Silva deploys the former Watford ace as a striker now.
Everton are missing a quality number nine so that should help Silva make his decision. Bernard and Walcott could flank the Brazilian in the attack.
If the Merseyside outfit manage to sign another quality winger in the summer, their attack could be sorted for the foreseeable future.
Calvert-Lewin has shown that he can be a very good back up option.
Everton’s win over Chelsea would have given them a major boost and they will look to finish the season as high as possible in the table.
The Toffees have had a poor season so far and Silva will need to finish strongly in order to convince the board that he is the right man to take the club forward next season.