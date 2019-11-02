Tim Cahill reacts as Everton sign his son Shae

Shae Cahill – the son of Everton legend Tim Cahill – has joined the club academy and his father is more than delighted.
The 14-year-old was first pictured training at Finch Farm three years ago, and it seems he has since done enough to earn a move.
Shae is now hoping for a similar career path as his dad and it will be interesting to see how that goes.
Cahill established himself as a fans’ favourite and legend during an eight-year spell on Merseyside, and the love for Everton is evident in the family as it has rubbed off on his son.
Cahill is elated to see his son take his first step ahead of a potential professional career, and here is how he reacted to it on Instagram:
“The journey is just about to begin @shaetc17 Cherish this moment because this is all the hard work that you have put in up to now. I’m always here to help you follow your dreams but the dedication and sacrifice is all down to you. So proud of you and look forward to picking you up when your down, not just praising you when things are good… welcome to the tough world of being a footballer my man. Time to work harder now and most importantly enjoy the process 🥊😂”
Everton fans will hope Shae turns out to be as good as his dad, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out going forward.
Cahill scored 68 goals in 278 games for the Toffees before going on to line up for the likes of New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown, Melbourne City and Jamshedpur.
The former Australian international announced his retirement from football in March but has remained a huge Everton fan since leaving the club, regularly posting about them on social media.