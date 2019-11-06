Tim Cahill delivers verdict on Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli

Former Everton midfielder and club hero Tim Cahill has praised Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli on social networking site Twitter.
Alli came under strong criticism from some of the football pundits recently, with Roy Keane even insisting that the Spurs attacking midfielder has lost the hunger for the game at such an early age.
The 23-year-old made a huge impact for Spurs in his first two seasons. His form dipped last season, and was struggling with injuries.
Mauricio Pochettino has backed his player saying recently that people often tend to forget that Alli is still very young. The England midfielder has looked sharp in recent games, and found the net against Everton in the last game.
Dele is a huge talent and he will take time to come back to full fitness. Always good to understand more about injuries and also remember that hes only 23. 4 separate hamstring injuries over 3 seasons, that’s tough going for anyone. https://t.co/VgdtaOX9mI
— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 5, 2019
Former Villa player and club legend Ian Taylor has responded to Cahill’s tweet, saying “Absolutely spot on.”
Absolutely spot on @Tim_Cahill 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) November 5, 2019
Spurs have made a poor start to the season, and Pochettino will be hoping that Alli gets back to form at the earliest. The north London club will face Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in the Champions League clash, and Alli is expected to start for Spurs.