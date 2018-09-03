Tim Cahill delighted with India move

Everton legend Tim Cahill has signed up to play for Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC.
Cahill may not be the player that he was during his heyday with the Toffees but he arguably still does have what it takes to score regularly in the Indian Super League.
The 38-year-old was most recently on the books of Championship outfit Millwall and also played for Australia during the 2018 World Cup.
He announced his retirement from international football following the tournament in Russia as the Socceroos failed to advance beyond the group stages.
Cahill is widely regarded as being one of the greatest footballers that Australia has produced and is the national team’s all-time leading goal scorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances.
He is best known for his time at Everton for whom he scored 68 goals for from 278 appearances in all competitions.
In addition to Everton and Millwall, he also played for the likes of New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown and Melbourne City.
Cahill said on Twitter: “I’m excited to announce that I’m signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.
“I’ve been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.
“I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football
“I’m looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my team-mates at [the] training camp in Madrid.”