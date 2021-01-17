Tierney and Partey start, Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United

Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways when they entertain Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Gunners have recently picked up form in the league with three wins and one draw in the last four games.





They are currently 11th on the table and will be looking to jump into the top half with a victory against the Magpies.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already beaten the Magpies in the FA Cup third round this term They needed added extra-time to secure a 2-0 triumph.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Bernd Leno has played every minute of the Gunners’ Premier League campaign this term. The German is expected to start ahead of Alex Runarsson in goal.

In the defence, there could be a few changes from the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Kieran Tierney has avoided a potential long-term calf injury and he could take his place at left-back ahead of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Elsewhere, David Luiz may make way for Gabriel Magalhaes to accompany Rob Holding in the central defence.

Gabriel has returned to full fitness after recovering from the coronavirus. Hector Bellerin is an obvious choice in the right-back spot.

In the midfield, Granit Xhaka should be guaranteed his place after a standout display against Roy Hodgson’s side.

Dani Ceballos was likewise impressive, but he may be the one to make way for the return of Thomas Partey.

Partey made his first appearance in six weeks against Palace after recovering from a thigh injury. He should partner Xhaka tomorrow.

In the attack, no changes are likely. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should feature on the left wing with Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

Emith Smith Rowe should start in the number 10 spot for the fifth league game running.

Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored four goals from his last four top-flight matches, should lead the line.

Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Stats from Transfermarkt.com