The thing that is so awesome about live horse racing streaming is you can get access to it for all UK and Irish meetings, and even selected oversea events outside the British Isles, every singles day. That means you can watch and bet on horse racing online through your betting account.

Here are the live streaming horse racing options for today. There are three Flat meetings on the turf this afternoon, starting with Chepstow in South Wales. It is also day two of the Doncaster St Leger Festival up in Yorkshire, while down in Surrey there is also action on Epsom Downs. Later on, an All-Weather meeting from Chelmsford City contains eight races on the card.

Live Stream Thursday’s Horse Racing – Featured Action

Thursday is the second day of the St Leger Festival with the atmosphere continuing to build on Town Moor outside Doncaster. The biggest field of the day comes in the valuable sales race (2:10). Ever Given seeks to complete a Yorkshire double for trainer Tom Dascombe after success in the Premier Yearling Stakes at York during the Ebor Festival last month. Other prominent contenders in the £200,000 sales race include Andrew Balding runner Harrow, who also won during the Ebor meeting on the Knavesmire, and Jazz Club for Roger Varian.

The feature race at Doncaster later on is the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes for fillies and mares over the St Leger course and distance of an extended 1m 6f (3:15). Free Wind carries the colours of international owner George Strawbridge and trainer John Gosden has won this event twice in the last six years. Three-year-old fillies dominate the market with Chester Stakes scorer Yesyes in the Juddmonte silks for Ralph Beckett, while Chalice Stakes conqueror Save A Forest has been freshened up by Varian since that Newmarket success.

As if that isn’t reason enough to tune into the live horse racing streaming of the St Leger Festival, then there is also the ante post favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas, Inspiral, in action in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes over the straight mile (2:40). If John and Thady Gosden’s Cheveley Park Stud juvenile filly is worth her place at the head of the market for next year’s Classic, then she should be winning this en route to a crack at the Fillies’ Mile later in the autumn. Inspiral is all the rage to complete her hat-trick.

Thursday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 9 September

Chepstow – first race 13:00 BST

Doncaster – first race 13:10 BST

Epsom – first race 13:50 BST

Chelmsford – first race 16:55 BST

