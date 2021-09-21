NFL fans can claim a $1,000 deposit bonus by signing up at Bovada to wager on TNF: Texans vs Panthers.
- NFL – Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers
- Thursday, September 23, at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- The game begins at 20:20 EST
- Broadcast live on NFL Network
Houston Texans have a chance to claim their first win of the NFL regular season this Thursday night vs the in-form Carolina Panthers.
NFL Betting Odds: Texans vs Panthers
Below are the latest Texans vs Panthers odds available for this week’s TNF clash at the Bovada sportsbook:
|Game Lines
|Texans
|Panthers
|Moneyline
|+290
|-380
|Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points (O/U 44.0)
|U44 (-110)
|O44 (-110)
|Houston Texans Total Touchdowns 2.0
|+125
|n/a
Nobody fancied the Texans this season and, if you look at their 0-2 record, it would be easy to pat yourself on the back and say, “I was right, the Texans stink.” However, there is some kick in the tail down in Houston. Despite the 31-21 loss to the Browns last Sunday, the Texans matched one of the favorites for this year’s Lombardi trophy for three-quarters of the game and did well to register 21 points against one of the NFL’s elite defensive units. This is why Bovada’s +125 odds on Texans to score 2.0 TDs at the NRG is of interest to us.
That said, after the Panthers trounced the Saints last Sunday in a game where RB Christian McCaffrey looked back to his absolute best and the defense was on fire, it’s hard to predict anything other than a Panthers win.
Hence, Carolina to win and cover the spread at -110 is our Pick for this week’s edition of TNF.
NFL Betting Preview: Texans vs Panthers
Carolina followed up a strong win vs the Jets in Week-1 by wrecking the Saints in last week’s All-NFC South division clash. The Panthers won each quarter and ran out 29-7 victors. Christian McCaffrey is back to his dominant best. He wound up with over 130-yards from scrimmage and 2 TDs. Plus, Sam Darnold – bar that one shaky moment when he threw an INT on a less than advisable short-range pass – looks like a man reborn, posting +300-yards through the air and 2 TDs.
The Texans are yet to register their first W in the 2021-22 regular campaign. But, coach David Culley’s team can draw solace from the fact they registered 21 points vs an incredibly strong Browns D, and that QB Tyrod Taylor, though not dazzling, was efficient with the football.
In the recent meetings between these two franchises, Carolina has come out on top in four of the last five, including a 16-10 victory the Panthers and Texans last met back in 2019. The last time Houston won this fixture was almost a decade ago in 2012.
On the Carolina injury front, rest easy Panthers fans: Christian McCaffrey declared himself fit to play on Monday evening. Other than that, LT Cameron Erving and LG Pat Elflein are both listed as questionable, nursing minor knocks, and there will be a slight hole in the depth chart at RDE if neither Yetur Gross-Matos nor Morgan Fox is able to suit up on Thursday – both are currently listed as questionable for the game vs Texans.
As for the Texans, star QB Deshaun Watson is still being kept out of the firing line, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor is a doubt after leaving the field vs Browns with a hamstring injury. If he doesn’t make it back, expect to see rookie QB Davis Mills continue under center. Mills went 8/18 for 102-yards, plus 1 TD & 1 pick last Sunday – all signs point towards him being a capable deputy. Houston also has a couple of issues with its secondary heading into this home clash. Both FS Justin Reid and RCB Terrance Mitchell are questionable for the game vs Panthers.
NFL Betting Picks: Texans vs Panthers
In a game that sees two young, developmental franchises go head-to-head, it’s hard not to be swayed by the Panthers’ superior 2-0 record at this point.
McCaffrey, Darnold, and the rest of the Carolina offense were superb against the Saints last Sunday and equally good vs the Jets in Week-1. So, expect another win for the Panthers. But don’t be surprised to see a high-scoring game in which Houston register a few scores of their own in front of an expectant home crowd.
