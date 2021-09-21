Carolina Panthers travel to the NRG stadium to meet Houston Texans in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Our NFL betting expert has a -110 Pick for the game and details how to claim up to a $1,000 welcome bonus at the Bovada sportsbook.

Thursday, September 23, at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

The game begins at 20:20 EST

Broadcast live on NFL Network

NFL Betting Odds: Texans vs Panthers Below are the latest Texans vs Panthers odds available for this week's TNF clash at the Bovada sportsbook: Game Lines Texans Panthers Moneyline +290 -380 Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Total Points (O/U 44.0) U44 (-110) O44 (-110) Houston Texans Total Touchdowns 2.0 +125 n/a

Nobody fancied the Texans this season and, if you look at their 0-2 record, it would be easy to pat yourself on the back and say, “I was right, the Texans stink.” However, there is some kick in the tail down in Houston. Despite the 31-21 loss to the Browns last Sunday, the Texans matched one of the favorites for this year’s Lombardi trophy for three-quarters of the game and did well to register 21 points against one of the NFL’s elite defensive units. This is why Bovada’s +125 odds on Texans to score 2.0 TDs at the NRG is of interest to us.

That said, after the Panthers trounced the Saints last Sunday in a game where RB Christian McCaffrey looked back to his absolute best and the defense was on fire, it’s hard to predict anything other than a Panthers win.

Hence, Carolina to win and cover the spread at -110 is our Pick for this week’s edition of TNF.

