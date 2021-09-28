Below are the latest odds available for this game at BetOnline sportsbook:

The top-ranked team in the AFC North takes on the bottom-ranked team in the AFC South on Thursday, in a game that will see the 2020 and 2021 No.1 overall NFL Draft picks go head-to-head for the very first time, as Joe Burrow of the Bengals (2-1) meets Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars (0-3).

Following a morale-boosting win over divisional rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it’s hard to look past the Bengals for this TNF encounter with the Jaguars.

The Bengals’ offensive line is still permeable. So, you’d have to give Jacksonville some hope if they can create pressure up front and force Burrow into errant passes. But, even then, the Jaguars’ offense has gone missing for half of every game they’ve played so far this season, and it’s hard to imagine that coach Urban Meyer’s team would post enough points on turnover-ball to cover the spread.

The in-form Bengals to win and cover is our bet.

Bet on Bengals to win and cover (-7.5) at -103 at BetOnline

BetOnline is currently offering a 50% first-time matched deposit bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 to any newcomer joining the sportsbook.

This means that if you sign up today and deposit $100, BetOnline will match the deposit with $50 in free bets; or, deposit $2,000 to receive the full $1,000 welcome bonus.

To claim a 50% deposit bonus when you sign up to wager on Bengals vs Jaguars, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to the BetOnline sportsbook Register for a new account using the following promotional code: BOL1000 Make a deposit of between $10 – $1,000 Receive a matched 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000

Get a $1,000 Deposit Bonus at BetOnline

Bengals vs Jaguars Preview

The Bengals have been impressive so far this season. The return of Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon to the starting fold, plus the Week-1 one W against the Minnesota Vikings and the most recent victory against the Steelers on Sunday has all amounted to a genuine sense. of optimism over in Ohio.

Against the Steelers, Burrow threw for 172-yards, 3 TDs, and just one interception. The 2020 No.1 overall pick is looking assured in the pocket, helped in no small part by the return of a Cincinnati run game that’s spearheaded by fully-fit Joe Mixon (90-yards vs Steelers).

There are still some lingering doubts over the Bengals’ offensive line. But, so long as head coach Zac Taylor’s team continues to alternate the run/pass as they have been, opening up opportunities for RPOs, there’s enough in this new-look offense to trouble most teams. The Bengals certainly don’t look like an easy-W anymore.

The 2021/22 campaign has thus far been a huge reality check for Jaguars fans. That early-season optimism that went with having the 2021 No.1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center is gone. The former Clemson talisman has thrown 7 interceptions to 5 TDs and has a QB rating of just 23.1, leaving him 30th out of 32 QBs in the league.

One of last season’s surprise packages, RB James Robinson at least returned to form vs the Cardinals last Sunday. But his 134-yards from scrimmage and 1 TD weren’t enough to stop the rot. The Jaguars lost 31-19 after an abject second-half performance and are, at best, a work in progress.

Over on the injury front, RG Xavier Su’a-Filo and RT Reilly Reif are concerns for the Bengals. The Bengals didn’t exactly stack their OL depth chart during the offseason and the loss of two right-sided starters could prove detrimental; especially if both men miss out. WR Tee Higgins is also listed as questionable, and there are issues along the defensive secondary, too: LCB Trae Waynes, S Jessie Bates, and RCB Chidobe Awuzie are all doubts for the game.

As for the Jaguars, LT Cam Robinson and LG Andrew Norwell are questionable, as is RDE Roy Robertson-Harris.

Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction

Better not to place any bets until an updated injury report on the Bengals coverage unit of Waynes, Bates, and Awuzie. This trio of players deserves more respect than they get in the NFL and their potential absence could be massive in this upcoming fixture vs the Jaguars – even the Super Bowl-winning Bucs struggled without their starting secondary vs Rams on Sunday!

But, if these players get themselves back fit, we predict it’ll be another tough night’s work for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

With Burrow, Mixon, and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase in such good form, and with all the confidence last weekend’s rare W over the Steelers should bring, plus the home support at the Paul Brown Stadium, this game looks as good as nailed on for the Bengals to win, and more than probably cover the -7.5 spread.

Bet on the Bengals to win and cover the spread (-7.5) at -103 at BetOnline