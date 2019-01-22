Throwback video of referee praising Bernd Leno for making superb save during his Bayer Leverkusen days

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, and while the north London outfit will miss the Czech legend, that they have a reliable long-term replacement in Germany international Bernd Leno provides comfort.
The 26-year-old arrived from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, and has now gone on to become Arsenal’s undisputed number 1 goalie.
Given his ability to play out from the back and his comfortability on the ball, manager Unai Emery surely trusts Leno as his first-choice.
One of his several saves from his Leverkusen days attracted praises from the ref, and it goes to show how much of a potential the German is.
Leno has kept just two clean sheets in 17 league appearances this term, but has made 48 saves, 12 punches, and nine sweeper clearances.
The Arsenal goalie will be looking to help the club to a top-four finish in the league this season, and should he keep on improving, he could be on the way to becoming a club legend.