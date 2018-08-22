Three Tottenham players could leave the club this month

While Spurs have no intention to sign any free agent this month, they could still be willing to offload some of their players before the end of this month.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Spurs left-back Danny Rose could be allowed to leave the club before the end of this month.
The 28-year-old returned to the Spurs squad in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley, but fresh reports suggest that the England left-back could be allowed to leave.
Rose rejected a loan move to Bundesliga side Schalke this month, and although there’s no new deal on the table, Spurs will consider it if any potential club comes up with an offer.
Another defender who will be allowed to leave this month is Cameron Carter-Vickers. The 20-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan with Swansea showing keen interest in signing him.
The United States international spent the first half of last season on loan at Sheffield United and spent the second half of the season on loan at Ipswich Town.
Another player who could leave the club is Georges Kevin N’Koudou. Mauricio Pochettino said last week that the French winger could leave in search of regular game time.
Sky Sports reported earlier this month that the 23-year-old, who is on £35k-per-week wages at Spurs, has been targeted by German club Mainz.