Three players Leeds United could sign on loan this month

Marcelo Bielsa admitted recently that he could look to make one or two additions this month despite making an unbeaten start to the season.
With Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas picking up injuries, Leeds boss could look to bolster his midfield options and may make incursions into the loan market before it closes on August 31.
Another area where Leeds could look to bring a new player is in central defence as Bielsa previously said that he would love to add a central defender to his ranks.
Here are three players Leeds could target on loan:
Marko Grujic – Liverpool
The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the player and would love to send him on loan again after he impressed last season at Cardiff City.
Liverpool have a strong pool of central midfielders, and the 22-year-old would struggle to get regular games. Technically gifted, and with an excellent passing range, the Serbian could be a fantastic addition to the squad.
Muhamed Besic – Everton
Leeds reportedly tried to sign Besic on the transfer deadline day, but the deal didn’t materialise. With Bielsa preferring a high pressing style, Besic would be a perfect option for him.
The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Middlesbrough in the summer, but Bielsa’s footballing style could be appealing for him.
Juan Foyth – Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino highly rates the young Argentine defender who made a strong impression while playing in cup competitions last season.
With Toby Alderweireld staying put, Spurs boss has depth and quality in central defence and could send 20-year-old Foyth on loan to get regular games.