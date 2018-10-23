Thorgan Hazard would be a superb signing for Everton

Marco Silva signed two quality attacking players in Richarlison and Bernard during the summer transfer window. And if he manages to add Thorgan Hazard to the side in January, Everton will have a fearsome attacking set up in the entire devision.
According to reports from French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are showing interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard. He failed to make a single senior appearance during his time with Chelsea, but he has now grown into a top class player.
The 25-year-old is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in Bundesliga, and has been in excellent form this season, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in all competitions.
Everton already have a fantastic attacking set up that is full of dynamism, and Hazard could further enhance the quality of the side. Both Richarlison and Bernard have been fantastic this season, and with Hazard in the side, even a challenge for the top five cannot be ruled out.