Thomas Tuchel set to take over as the Chelsea manager

Chelsea are set to sack Frank Lampard as their manager later today and former Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to take over as his replacement.

According to the Athletic, things went sour between Lampard and the Chelsea hierarchy behind the scenes and the former midfielder is set to pay the price for that.





The report adds that Lampard’s relationship with the Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia had deteriorated and he was barely involved in transfers as well.

Apparently, Petr Cech was involved in talking to the players’ agents regarding transfers.

In terms of performances, Chelsea have been mediocre this season under Lampard’s management and he failed to get the best out of his big-money signings after spending more than £200 million in the summer.47

The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been a shadow of their former selves and it will be interesting to see if Tuchel can get the best out of them now.

The 47-year-old German is a more attacking manager and he might be able to utilise the skillsets of the Chelsea attackers better.

Both Borussia Dortmund and PSG played impressive attacking football under his management and Chelsea fans will be hoping for the same when he takes over.

The Blues will be hoping to qualify for Champions League football this season and they are currently 9th in the Premier League table.

Tuchel will be expected to improve them immediately and guide them to Champions League qualification this season. He guided PSG to consecutive league titles and helped them reach the finals of the Champions League last season.

It remains to be seen if he can fit in with the Chelsea hierarchy now. Tuchel is often regarded as a difficult character and he did manage to fall out with the board at PSG and Dortmund.

