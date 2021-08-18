Thomas Tuchel set to keep Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea amid AC Milan interest

AC Milan are unlikely to land Hakim Ziyech this summer with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deciding to keep him, Calciomercato reports.

The Moroccan had a disappointing debut season with the Blues last term, and it appeared that he could be heading for the exit door this summer.

The Rossoneri had planned a loan deal with an option to buy, and they are set to miss out on him after his promising pre-season with the Blues.

Tuchel considers the attacker an integral part of his plans, and the Milan giants are likely to focus on landing Nikola Vlasic before the end of the month.

Sportslens view:

Ziyech joined the Blues with high expectations but struggled to impress in his maiden campaign with six assists and four goals from 39 outings.

However, the 28-year-old shown genuine signs of returning to form during pre-season, where he scored five goals including a brace against Tottenham Hotspur.

He was handed a deserved start against Villarreal in the Super Cup this month and made an impact with the club’s only goal before the game was settled on penalties.

Unfortunately, he dislocated his shoulder in the first half of that contest. The Blues have confirmed that it could be a short-term absence with no surgery required.

Ziyech has the backing of Tuchel, but it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his form after his return from the untimely setback at the start of the season.

There is stiff competition for places with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi vying for two attacking spots behind Romelu Lukaku.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

