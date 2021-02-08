Thomas Tuchel provides update on Thiago Silva’s injury, explains Pulisic absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva after the duo missed the Premier League clash against Sheffield United last night.

Silva picked up a thigh injury against Tottenham Hotspur earlier last week and he was always a big doubt to face the Blades on the road.





As such, there were no surprises over his absence for Sunday’s game where Andreas Christensen took his place in the back three.

Speaking after the Blues’ 2-1 win, Tuchel revealed that Silva is working hard to make his comeback and may return for the Southampton trip on February 20.

“We are doing everything and I know Thiago will do everything to be ready as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

“Thiago, we are fighting every day. He will be for sure out for the FA Cup. It will take several days, but we set the goal for Southampton, that’s maybe realistic but ambitious.”

Meanwhile, Pulisic was a surprise absentee for the Blades clash and Tuchel revealed that the attacker was unavailable due to family reasons.

“Christian has some family issues to solve, and family is always first, so we decided to give him a rest,” he added.

In Silva’s absence, Christensen came up with a solid performance yesterday and made three clearances, two tackles and one interception.

The Dane has seen limited game time this term with Silva, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger all being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Zouma has been out with a fitness concern and that has benefitted Christensen, whose start against Sheffield was only his second in the league since October.

The 24-year-old now has the chance to stay consistent and become a regular under Thomas Tuchel, who has opened the door for former out-of-favour players.

Marcos Alonso was deemed surplus to requirements under former boss Frank Lampard, but he is back in contention since Tuchel’s appointment.

