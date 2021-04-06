Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on Pulisic, Kante and Abraham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a triple injury boost ahead of the away leg of the club’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto.

The Blues are scheduled to play Porto at the Sanchez Ramon Pizjuan in Seville on Wednesday and ahead of the game, Tuchel has provided positive news on the injury front.

Christian Pulisic was substituted midway through the shock 5-2 league defeat to West Bromwich Albion with a hamstring concern, but it appears that it was only precautionary.

Tammy Abraham and N’Golo Kante are also back in the squad after ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, but Tuchel emphasised that the latter will only make the bench.

He told Chelsea.com: “They are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.”

“Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off.

“Tammy is in the squad and NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench.”

Sportslens view:

The Blues made a dismal return after the international break as they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to the Baggies with 10 men.

Tuchel will be aiming for a strong response from his side against Porto, but it could be another tricky test for them .

Porto are probably the weakest opponents in the last eight of the Champions League, but they are still a very competitive unit.

They stunned Juventus in the previous round as they beat them on away goals. The Blues need to take advantage of the away tie tomorrow.

The clubs have previously met in the competition on eight occasions. The Blues have had the edge with five wins to Porto’s two.

