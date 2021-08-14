Thomas Tuchel delighted for Trevoh Chalobah after win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted for Trevoh Chalobah after his excellent Premier League debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The young graduate excelled for the Blues in pre-season, and he was handed a surprise debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in midweek.

Chalobah showed no signs of nervousness on his competitive debut for the club, winning five duels, five clearances, five interceptions and two tackles.

He was also faultless with his distribution. Hence, there were no surprises over his Premier League debut, and he put another assured display.

The 22-year-old will remember his debut for a long while after scoring the club’s final goal in the 3-0 win with a stunning shot from outside the box.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was delighted for the young central defender and said that he deserves every bit of praise coming his way.

He told Chelseafc.com: “Trevoh will get all the praise today and it’s so deserved. He’s played a lot of games in pre-season.”

“He came through almost 90 minutes against Arsenal and Tottenham, then he played 120 against Villarreal and then another 90 today.

“He scored a fantastic goal, and we are all so happy for him. It’s amazing how these things work out in football. It was very enjoyable and well-deserved.”

Chalobah has been loaned out for the past three seasons. He played top-flight football with Lorient with France last term. The stint has done wonders for him.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that he could be loaned out for another campaign, but the Englishman has now broken into Tuchel’s league plans.

There has been much talk about the Blues pursuing an elite centre-back this summer, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde widely regarded as their top target.

However, the hierarchy could end up shelving those plans with Chalobah having made a terrific impression over the past few weeks under Tuchel.

Chalobah played almost 90 minutes against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during The Mind Series, followed by 120 minutes in the Super Cup.

He was faultless during that period, and his superb showing on his Premier League debut could be the turning point of his career with the Blues.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com

