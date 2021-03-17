Thomas Tuchel addresses speculation over Timo Werner’s Chelsea future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has dismissed the speculation linking Timo Werner with a potential exit from the club this summer.

The Germany international has had a frustrating debut campaign with the Blues, and he has misfired several clear-cut chances on goal.





Despite this, he has 10 goals and six assists from 38 appearances, and he has shown signs of improvement since Tuchel became the club’s manager in January.

It was recently reported that Werner may leave after just one season, and the Blues could offer him as a makeweight to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.

However, Tuchel dismissed the transfer rumour and stressed that the reporters should stop focusing on the gossip and ‘read a book’ instead.

At his press conference for Chelsea’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, Tuchel said: “Stop reading, stop reading, what do you read? Read a book. There is no book about Timo Werner. So read a book.”

The 25-year-old has been a regular starter since Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard but was only a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Leeds United on Sunday.

With Mason Mount suspended and Christian Pulisic failing to impress, the German could get the nod in the attack for tonight’s Champions League showdown against Atletico.

The Blues are leading 1-0 after the away leg of the Champions League last 16 tie and will back themselves to progress to the next round.

They have kept a stunning 10 clean sheets in 12 games under Tuchel. They are unbeaten in the last three meetings against Diego Simeone’s side (two wins and one draw).

