Thomas Muller sends message to Everton new signing James Rodriguez

Everton completed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid yesterday.

The 29-year-old has joined the club on a two-year deal, with an option of extending it for another year.





Everton have reportedly paid £20m to secure the signature of the former Monaco attacking midfielder.

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller took to Twitter yesterday to send a lovely four-word message to Rodriguez following his move to Everton.

Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, struggled to make an impact under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The Colombian said yesterday that Carlo Ancelotti was the big reason why chose to join the Merseyside club.

In fact, Rodriguez played his best football at Madrid under the Italian boss. He also played under him at Bayern Munich whilst on loan from Madrid. It means, the pair will team up for the third time.

Rodriguez, who was entering the last year of his contract with the Spanish champions, featured 14 times for Los Blancos last season.

The Colombian midfielder won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Real but was then loaned to Bayern for two seasons, winning the Bundesliga in both campaigns.

Everton have also signed Allan from Napoli, and are close to signing Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford this week.