Thomas Christiansen reacts to Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper signing new Leeds contracts

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas signed new deals yesterday as the Yorkshire outfit look to reward some of their best players with improved contracts.
The duo join Kalvin Phillips who signed a new deal on Monday, and no doubt deserve the contracts.
Former Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has sent a message to both players on Twitter after Cooper reacted to the news:
Well deserved @LiamCooper__ and @dallas_stuart 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Thomas Christiansen (@T9Christiansen) September 11, 2019
Christiansen knows both players well from his stint at Elland Road between June 2017 and February 2018, and no one can say they don’t deserve new deals given how important they have been to Leeds since their arrivals.
Cooper signed a new five-year deal while Dallas put pen to paper for a new four-year deal, and both will now hope to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side to Premier League promotion this season after last term’s disappointment.
Leeds won 15, drew six and lost 14 in the 35 games Christiansen oversaw before he was sacked.
Garry Monk’s successor is currently the head coach of Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and from the look of things, he is still keeping tabs on the Whites.