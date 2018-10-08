Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Thierry Henry and John Terry expected to take over at Aston Villa, fans react

Thierry Henry and John Terry expected to take over at Aston Villa, fans react

8 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Arsenal player Thierry Henry is all set to take charge of Aston Villa.

According to Daily Mail, the Frenchman will be Steve Bruce’s replacement and John Terry will join him as the number two.

Steve Bruce was sacked last week after a poor start to the season and it will be interesting to see if Henry can help the Championship side rediscover their form.

Villa were expected to fight for promotion this season and Henry will be under pressure to deliver.

The Championship outfit have already dropped a lot of points and they will need to bounce back immediately.

Despite the lack of experience, Henry should prove to be an interesting appointment. The Frenchman has impressed in his role as the Belgium assistant manager.

Aston Villa are in need of a proper style and some fresh ideas. Furthermore, a personality like Thierry Henry could motivate the players as well.

John Terry coming in will help as well. The former England captain played for Villa last season and he knows the players and the club well. Also, the former Chelsea player’s leadership qualities will be crucial off the pitch.

He announced his retirement as a player last night and the duo are expected to join Villa soon.

Here is how the Villa fans reacted to the news.

 

 

Five Things: Man Utd boss proves he's not 'yesterday's man', Arsenal impress again, title race could be epic
Chris Sutton comments on Rangers fans' support towards Gerrard

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com