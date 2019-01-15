Thiago Silva fully backs PSG January move for Everton’s Idrissa Gueye

French giants PSG are interested in bringing Everton defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye to the Parc des Princes this month, but the Goodison Park outfit are playing hard ball at the negotiations table.
Understandably, manager Marco Silva isn’t keen on letting such an important player go midway through the campaign, but Everton’s resolve could be tested with a much-improved bid, and the Senegalese could also push for an exit given that the offer might no longer be on the table by summer.
PSG captain Thiago Silva is open to Gueye joining the side this month and has claimed that the Toffees star surely has what it takes to play for the French giants.
“I don’t know him very well but we are going to try to pay attention now to understand the situation,” the Brazilian told Le Parisien in an interview (as reported by GFFN).
“But I know he has the qualities to play at PSG and he would of course be welcome if he arrives.
“We have not discussed it between us but we have faith in Antero (Henrique), Maxwell and Jaime (Teixeira) and in the president too.”
Everton will only allow the 29-year-old leave for £40million this month, as reported by Mirror, and it remains to be seen if PSG will be willing to meet the price for a player at such an age.
Gueye has featured in 19 league games for the Merseysiders outfit this term, and was also a key player under former managers Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce upon arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016.