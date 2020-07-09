Thiago Alcantara would like to join Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara recently.

The 29-year-old is keen on leaving the German outfit this summer and he is looking for a new challenge.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder would like to join Liverpool this summer but nothing is advanced yet. There are no offers on the table for him so far.

still no bid from Liverpool to Bayern Münich. Thiago would like this move but… let’s see what Liverpool will decide! Nothing advanced yet — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit a bid for the player in the coming weeks. Thiago is a world-class midfielder when he is fit and he would improve the Reds a lot.

Liverpool need more creativity in their midfield and the Spaniard would be a great fit. Currently, Naby Keita is the only player with a bit of craft in the midfield. Klopp could use another player like him.

Regardless of his injury problems, Thiago is too good to turn down. He has proven his quality in Spain and Germany. Given his quality and experience, he should be able to make an immediate impact in English football if he moves to Liverpool.

The Reds will have a limited transfer kitty this summer due to the financial impact of Covid-19 and if Thiago is available for a reasonable fee (reportedly €35m/£31.5m), they should do their best to snap him up.