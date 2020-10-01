Thiago Alcantara reacts to Liverpool’s Champions League group stage draw

Liverpool have been drawn alongside Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland in the Group D of the 2020-21 Champions League campaign.

The Reds couldn’t defend their title from 2018-19 last term, with Atletico Madrid eliminating them in the round-of-16, and they will be keen to prove their quality all over again this season.





Liverpool won the Premier League at a canter last term and have strengthened their squad this summer, landing the trio of Konstantinos Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

The Spanish midfielder played a huge role as Bayern Munich secured the Champions League trophy last term, emerging as the man of the match in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

While Thiago won’t be able to defend the European title with the Bundesliga giants, he can’t wait to play in the elite competition for Liverpool, and he has reacted thus to their group stages draw on Twitter:

The Champions League group stage kick off on 20 October and will end on 9 December, and Liverpool shouldn’t have a problem topping group D.

The games against Eredivisie giants Ajax and Italian side Atalanta will be ones to particularly keep an eye on, and manager Jurgen Klopp will look to lead his side to another triumph.