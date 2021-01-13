Thiago Alcantara picks Leeds United forward Rodrigo in his five-a-side team

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has picked Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno in his dream 5-a-side team.

The Spaniard has not included any Liverpool player in the side, rather he wants his friends to feature.





The former Bayern Munich midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “I always say that more than the best players I always choose the best chemistry and the best friends I have in football.”

Thiago has named his brother Rafinha, who currently plays for PSG, ex-Barca teammate Jonathan dos Santos of LA Galaxy, and Spain colleagues David de Gea and Leeds striker Rodrigo alongside him in his five-star cast.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined the Reds in the summer transfer window, but he missed a large chunk the first half of the season through a knee injury.

He has recently returned to the first-team set-up and will be looking to get his Liverpool career up and running again.

SL View: Rodrigo’s season so far at Leeds

Rodrigo joined Leeds from Valencia during the summer transfer window, with the Yorkshire club making him their club-record signing.

He took time to settle in at his new club. He has made nine starts in the Premier League, and a further six appearances have come from the bench, scoring three goals.

The Spaniard is a versatile forward who can play in multiple positions. Bielsa has used him as a striker, but he has proved to be more effective while playing in the attacking midfield role.

Rodrigo is yet to justify his price-tag, but he is getting better and better. He is gradually adjusting to Bielsa’s system, and fans can expect better output from him in the second half of the campaign.