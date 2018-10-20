“There is a clause to bring me back” – Benkovic admits he could leave Celtic in January

Celtic defender Filip Benkovic has revealed he could exit Parkhead when the winter transfer window opens in January, as per a clause in his loan contract. The 21-year-old joined Celtic on loan from Leicester City over the summer and has recently featured for the first-team.
His form has impressed assistant manager Chris Davies, but he admitted that his stay in Scotland could come to an end if Harry Maguire is sold by Leicester. The England international was heavily-linked to Manchester United over the summer, but Jose Mourinho was denied the funds to procure his signature.
United could return for Maguire in January, however, and that could lead to Benkovic filling his place. The Croatian u21 international has made four appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season, the last of which came against St Johnstone before the international break.
As per The Sun, Benkovic revealed: “I signed for Celtic until the end of the season but there is a clause in the contract which means that Leicester can bring me back in January. So far I have spoken with some people at the club but they must wait and see what their situation is in the winter.
“Maybe they will sell some players, I don’t know. Is Maguire the key? There has been some talk about the winter window, but I don’t know. He has signed a new contract for five more years and I know he is happy there. But I also know that he’s a player being looked at by top clubs and one day he may move to one of them.”
It would be a blow to Celtic to lose Benkovic, but the defending champions are blessed with a lot of defensive options – Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata, Jack Hendry, Kristoffer Ajer and Marvin Compper. The 21-year-old is developing well and could return to Leicester as a much more accomplished centre-back than when he initially made the switch.
Stats from Transfermarkt.