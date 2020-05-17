The Saudi consortium are planning to demolish Newcastle training ground at Darsley Park

Newcastle United could undergo a massive re-development if the takeover takes place.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the club, and the Reuben brothers – Simon and David – will have a 10% stake as well.

The potential owners have already agreed to purchase Newcastle United from Mike Ashley for a deal in the region of £300 million. It has been claimed that the fee has been paid already and that everyone is waiting for official confirmation from the Premier League.

After a torrid 13-year spell under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United fans are desperate to see a change, even if there are strong cases of objection from outside.

George Caulkin has reported in detail, for the Athletic, about how the Saudi investors are planning to improve the squad and the infrastructure of the club. They have a long-term vision that includes building a strong rapport with the Magpies fans.

Paul Smith, a national award-winning journalist, has claimed on Twitter that the Saudi consortium are looking to demolish the existing training ground at Darsley Park. Instead, they are looking to invest £25m in state of the art facilities to rival other Premier League clubs.

He further adds that they are ‘looking at more expansive plans with the training base being a major priority’ than pumping in money in the first-team squad and seek instant success.

Another priority for the Saudi’s is building bridges with disillusioned supporters. They have already consulted a major PR firm to commission a structure to engage with fans and adopt a more open transparency policy #NUFCTakeover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 17, 2020

The natural assumption was the Saudi’s would come into #NUFC and spend heavily on a manager and new players. But they are looking at more expansive plans with the training base being a major priority #nufctakover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 17, 2020

The Saudi consortium poised to take control of #NUFC have drawn up a blueprint for a major makeover of the club which includes plans to demolish the existing training ground at Darsley Park and invest £25m in state of the art facilities to rival other PL clubs #NewcastleTakeover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 17, 2020

Amongst a raft of information presented to the @premierleague by the Saudi consortium is a detailed file documenting investment and sustainability going forward #NUFCTakeover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 17, 2020

Surely, these are very exciting plans and Newcastle fans should be absolutely thrilled with this. However, they are just hoping that the new-owners get approval from the Premier League, which looks only a matter of time.