The Athletic: Saudi Arabia have done the exact opposite of what they had to do to close the Newcastle United deal

Saudi Arabia have permanently cancelled the licence of beIN Sports in their kingdom and fined them £2 million after accusing them of abusing their dominant position through several monopolistic practices.

The Qatari broadcaster has been barred from broadcasting in the KSA since June 2017, and that made them file a complaint with the World Trade Organization in 2018.

Qatar also accused Saudi of refusing to take action against alleged piracy of beIN Sports’ content by pirate satellite TV beoutQ.

The conflict between both countries has hindered the Premier League from approving the £300 million takeover of Newcastle United by the Public Investment Fund, and KSA’s latest move has further complicated things.

The Athletic’s investigations reporter Matt Slater, BBC’s Dan Roan and Daily Mail’s Craig Hope have reacted thus to Saudis’ decision:

And here’s the Saudi press release. BeIN banned & fined £2m! This is the exact opposite of what they had to do to close the #NUFC deal. https://t.co/lbwkifORAK pic.twitter.com/WSa59yJ7Ne — Matt Slater (@mjshrimper) July 14, 2020

Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of beIN Sports.

Move has shocked beIN, & could be significant re chance of PL approval for NUFC takeover.

If deal approved, means Saudis won’t be able to watch NUFC…can’t see Premier League being too impressed https://t.co/FCyvvXAZ32 — Dan Roan (@danroan) July 14, 2020

And now a move by Saudi to cancel the license of PL rights holder beIN Sports in the country. Doesn't seem to tally, on the face of it, with efforts to combat piracy & confidence of takeover being approved. Expecting beIN statement on the matter shortly. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 14, 2020

BeIN Sports have since replied to Saudi’s move to permanently cancel their license in the country:

beIN Media Group “shocked” after “nonsensical” decision by Saudi Arabia to permanently terminate its broadcast license in the country. Statement: pic.twitter.com/viI9SYHAbj — Dan Roan (@danroan) July 14, 2020

They also question how Saudi citizens can now legally watch PL in the country. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 14, 2020

While it is widely believed that the Newcastle takeover will go through after Saudi made moves to combat broadcast piracy following the WTO’s ruling, the latest development could land a blow on their chances.

BeIN Sports’ Senior Football Anchor Richard Keys has claimed that the Premier League will approve the bid on Friday, and it will be interesting to see what happens now.