The 10 games that could have a huge say on Tottenham Hotspur’s top-four chances

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur missed out on a huge opportunity to boost their top-four chances after losing to Chelsea at home on Sunday.
A win would have seen Spurs move level on points with the Blues, but they have found themselves six points adrift of the Champions League zone after falling to Willian’s brace.
It dealt a huge blow on Tottenham heading into the halfway mark of the campaign, but there are still 20 more games to go and more than enough time left for the North Londoners to put themselves back into the top-four picture.
The English top-flight remains unpredictable when it comes to results, but Spurs are beginning to show they are capable of putting the “small” teams to the sword once again.
Nevertheless, they need to pick up as many points as possible going forward, and here are 10 games that could have a huge say on their top-four chances:
Tottenham vs Liverpool
January 11, 2020
Despite scoring less than a minute into the first-leg at Anfield and heading into halftime with the lead, Spurs couldn’t contain the Premier League leaders, eventually succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.
Next month’s clash will be about revenge and Mourinho’s willingness to prove himself all over again.
Definitely a mouthwatering clash to look forward to.
Tottenham vs Manchester City
February 2, 2020
Pep Guardiola’s men were dealt a massive blow after VAR ruled out what would have been a Gabriel Jesus’ last-gasp winner when both sides met at the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.
The match ended 2-2, and if they are still in the title race come February, Man. City will need to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to keep their slim chances of retaining the title alive.
Chelsea vs Tottenham
February 22, 2020
Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge will purely be about personal revenge.
Frank Lampard outwitted his master last time out, and the Portuguese will pull out all the stops to get a win this time.
Tottenham vs Manchester United
March 14, 2020
This match will most likely be another revenge mission for Jose after his side suffered a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford earlier this month.
Tottenham vs West Ham
March 21, 2020
The Hammers handed Spurs their first defeat at the new stadium when they met in April, and will be hoping to upset them again when visit next March.
West Ham came from three goals down to lose 3-2 in Mourinho’s first game in charge of Tottenham, and their next game is definitely one to watch out for.
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
April 4, 2020
The Blades have taken the top-flight by storm since their return and are currently two points and two places above Tottenham in the table.
Chris Wilder’s men held Spurs to a 1-1 draw early last month and will fancy their chances when they meet at Bramall Lane in April.
Sheffield would most likely still be in the race to finish in top-four/top-seven by then, and they won’t be taking the game easy.
Tottenham vs Everton
April 11, 2020
It remains to be seen how Carlo Ancelotti will fare with the Toffees, but there will always be all to play for any time he meets Mourinho, and that won’t change this time.
Tottenham vs Arsenal
April 25, 2020
Jose loves a fierce derby, and with new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with a lot to prove, a cracker could be on the cards.
Tottenham vs Leicester
May 9, 2020
The Foxes are looking to upset the odds again, and it will be interesting to see where they are in the log on matchday 37.
Brendan Rodgers’ side ran out 2-1 winners in September despite losing heading into halftime, and May’s clash could have a huge say on both sides’ chances of playing Champions League football next season.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
May 17, 2020
The last game of the campaign could be the one to determine Spurs’ top-four fortunes given how close teams have been to each other in the table outside the top-three so far.
While Tottenham blew Palace away in September, running out 4-0 winners, Selhurst Park is a different ballgame, and it will be interesting to see if the result will have a huge say on both teams’ campaigns.