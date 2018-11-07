Terry could be key to Villa agreeing deal with Chelsea for Ampadu

According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa hope to agree a deal with Chelsea for Ethan Ampadu. The Welsh international, who’s already received four caps at the age of 18, was the subject of interest from Derby County over the summer, but Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was unwilling to let Ampadu leave.
That could all change in January, however, as the centre-back hasn’t played a first-team game this season and could benefit from competitive football outside of the reserves. Villa are in the market for a new centre-back, with manager Dean Smith contemplating a number of options to improve the club’s strength in depth.
Micah Richards could return from the cold after two years of exile, Tommy Elphick could be recalled from a success loan spell at Hull City and James Collins could be signed on a free transfer. There’s little chance Chelsea would consider selling Ampadu given his potential, so Villa would only get the teenager on loan for the remainder of the season.
Derby could through a spanner in the works as they’re set to renew their interest, but John Terry could be the clincher in negotiations. The Villa assistant, who made over 700 appearances as a player for Chelsea, might have some pull at his old club. Surely Ampadu would relish the chance to learn from Terry too?
