Tarashaj could leave Everton

Shani Tarashaj could be on his way out of Everton this summer after struggling for playing time since his move from Grasshoppers in January 2016. The 24-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance for the Toffees in the last three-and-a-half years and may be offloaded if Marco Silva can find a buyer.
Tarashaj finds himself behind Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in the striker pecking order, and looks unlikely to be given a reprieve by Silva as a result of his poor form while out on loan – Grasshoppers (January 8, 2016 until June 30, 2016 and July 19, 2018 until June 30, 2019), Eintracht Frankfurt (August 31, 2016 until June 30, 2017).
Everton would’ve had high hopes for the Swiss international after his 11 goals in 33 Super League games for Grasshoppers in 2015/16, but his form has since fallen off a cliff and it’s hard to see Tarashaj staying at Goodison Park as a result. Since 2016, the centre-forward has scored just two goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.
Grasshoppers have the option to buy Tarashaj, but it’s hard to see them re-signing the 24-year-old given his forgettable second stint at the Stadion Letzigrund – 0 goals in nine appearances.
Stats from Transfermarkt.