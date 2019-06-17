Blog Columns Site News Tanguy Ndombele comments on Tottenham’s interest

17 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tanguy Ndombele has hinted that Tottenham are a big club and he would consider joining them.

The Lyon ace has been linked with Spurs for a while now and the fans will be delighted to hear these comments from the midfielder.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “Yes, it’s true Tottenham is a great team, it’s a big club, they finished fourth in their championship, they are Champions League finalists, it’s still a big club like any other. Which player would not be interested in a big club?”.

The 22-year-old is one of the best central midfielders around Europe right now and his addition could take Spurs to the next level.

They have been missing a quality midfielder since the departure of Dembele and the Frenchman would be a cracking addition.

However, Lyon’s reported asking price is quite steep and it will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy is willing to break the bank for him.

If Spurs want to challenge for the top honours, they will have to be brave and secure players of this quality.

Ndombele would add composure, power and drive to the Tottenham midfield. The likes of Winks are very good players but they simply do not have the skillset/physicality to dominate games from the centre of the park.

The Lyon midfielder should be a priority for Pochettino this summer.

