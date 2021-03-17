Tammy Abraham still has admirers at Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has recently been linked with a move away from the London club.

The 23-year-old has started just 12 Premier League games this season and needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career.





Abraham has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Chelsea, but he has failed to earn a regular starting berth at the club.

It will be interesting to see if the young striker decides to seek regular first-team football at the end of the season.

According to Birmingham Mail, the 23-year-old still has admirers at Aston Villa, and the Midlands club could look to add to their attacking options in the summer.

SL View: Best chance for Aston Villa to sign Abraham?

Villa may be interested in Abraham this summer, but the Chelsea striker would probably be an expensive target for Dean Smith.

He has tremendous potential, and Chelsea will not want to lose him cheaply.

Abraham played for Villa previously, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season by scoring 26 goals.

He could be the ideal partner for Ollie Watkins next term. Villa could definitely use more depth in the attacking department, and signing another striker should be on their priority list.

They are currently overly reliant on Watkins for goals. Brazilian striker Wesley is still recovering from his injury, and it is not guaranteed that he will recapture his best form once he returns to action.

Given Abraham’s situation at Chelsea, this is probably the best opportunity for his suitors to snap him up.

Villa would stand a good chance of signing the player if they manage to satisfy Chelsea’s financial demands because of their history with Abraham.

