Tammy Abraham set to join Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was close to joining Aston Villa on a season-long loan.
Steve Bruce commented on the player saying he would love to have the 20-year-old in the side.
However, since then it was reported that Abraham doesn’t want to play in the Championship. Instead, he would fight for his place at Chelsea.
According to reports from The Sun, Abraham is set to join Villa Park before Friday’s deadline.
He has been out of Maurizio Sarri’s squads for the first three games, and now he is looking to move elsewhere on loan to get regular games this season.
Abraham is a proven Championship goalscorer – who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bristol City where he scored 26 goals in all competitions – and will bolster Steve Bruce’s attacking options.
It would be a terrific signing for Villa if Steve Bruce manages to land him today. Abraham is a quality striker and would add significant depth and quality to the side.
Villa remain undefeated after two wins and three draws in the Championship.