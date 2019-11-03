Tammy Abraham reacts to Chelsea win vs Watford on Twitter

Chelsea returned to winning ways after earning a fantastic 2-1 win against Watford in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Blues lost 2-1 against Manchester United in the EFL Cup clash in the midweek.
However, Frank Lampard’s side are showing tremendous form in the Premier League. They have won their last five games in the league, including their win against Watford at Vicarage Road.
After the game, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Back to winning ways @ChelseaFC ⚽️🅰️ #CFC pic.twitter.com/acUzzod7sM
— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2019
The Blues opened the scoring after five minutes when Tammy Abraham found the net – his 10th goal of the season – after he was picked up by a delicious pass from Jorginho.
Ben Foster, who was superb during the game, denied both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount to extend Chelsea’s lead.
In the second half, Pulisic, who scored a hat-trick against Burnley, scored for the Blues as the American tucked in Abraham’s low cross.
Watford, who remain bottom of the league, got themselves back into the game as Gerard Deulofeu tucked in a video assistant referee-awarded penalty.
The home side almost equalised when Foster’s header deep in injury time was superbly saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea enjoyed 67% of possession and managed 10 shots on target during the game, according to BBC Sport.