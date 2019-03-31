Tammy Abraham reacts to Aston Villa win vs Blackburn Rovers on Twitter

Aston Villa moved into the fifth position in the Championship table after their latest victory against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Dean Smith’s side won five games in a row and kept their hopes of a place in the Championship play-offs for the second season running after they won 2-1 at Villa Park.
Tammy Abraham, who failed to score in two of Villa’s previous three home games, resumed his normal service when he opened the scoring after just eight minutes.
The on-loan striker from Chelsea has been in spectacular form this season, and took his goal tally to 22 in the Championship. The 21-year-old took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction.
Make that 5️⃣ in 5️⃣ 👏🏾 a goal + 3pts enjoy your night villa fans ☺️❤️ #UTV
— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) March 30, 2019
Some Villa fans were quick to respond to his tweet:
January loan signing for Villa, Tyrone Mings, is already proving to be an inspired signing, and he doubled Villa’s lead in the 61st minute. It was his second goal for the club.
Villa enjoyed 51% of possession during the game, and managed 10 shots on target, according to BBC Sport.