Tammy Abraham raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham feels that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is the best in the world.
Abraham is getting regular chances in the first team for Chelsea under Frank Lampard, and he is firing all cylinders for the Blues.
The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and has outscored Harry Kane so far. He will now be training alongside Kane for England.
Abraham has revealed that he has told Chelsea teammate Ross Barkley that Kane is the best striker in the world. He adds that the Spurs striker is an impressive finisher and wishes to be as good as him.
“For me, he’s the greatest striker in the world. I would put him up there. I was talking to [Chelsea and England midfielder] Ross Barkley the other day and said I’ve never seen a finisher like him,” Abraham said to the London Evening Standard.
“Ross was saying him, Jermain Defoe, and all sorts. But when you look at Harry Kane, if he gets a chance in the box, nine times out of 10, it’s a goal. So I’ll go there learn off him and hopefully be like him.”
Kane is a world-class striker. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Premier League this term and has been one of the consistent performers for Spurs despite his side’s poor form.
The England striker has scored over 20 goals in his last four seasons in all competitions which shows how consistent he has been.
Kane is expected to start both of England’s next two games. The Three Lions will take on Czech Republic and Bulgaria and Gareth Southgate’s men will be looking to continue their strong start to Euro 2020 qualification.