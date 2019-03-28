Tammy Abraham raves about Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has lavished praise on his teammate Jack Grealish.
The on-loan Chelsea ace revealed to Aston Villa’s YouTube channel that Grealish is an unbelievable player who reminds him of Eden Hazard.
The way the Villa midfielder dribbles, protects the ball and links up with his teammates is quite similar to the Belgian.
Abraham went on to claim that once Grealish adds more goals to his game, he will be on Hazard’s level.
“He is an unbelievable player. The things he has, things he can do with the ball – you can’t teach it. He’s born with it,” Abraham said.
“He reminds me of Eden Hazard. Once Jack adds a few more goals and assists, he’ll be on that level. He has the same attributes – the way he dribbles, protects the ball, sees a pass, plays one-twos. He’s very intelligent.”
There is no doubt that the Aston Villa midfielder is a prodigious talent but to claim that he is only a few goals/assists away from Hazard’s level is quite surprising.
The Premier League superstar is in a league of his own and he has proven himself at the highest level over a few years now.
Grealish certainly has the talent but he needs more experience and consistency. Furthermore, he is still untested outside of the Championship.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to their star player beyond this summer. Grealish will be looked at by Premier League clubs after his performances this season.