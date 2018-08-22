Tammy Abraham close to joining Aston Villa on loan

According to reports from ESPN, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is close to joining Championship outfit Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.
The Blues have Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as two first choice strikers, and young Abraham is currently down the pecking order in Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Stamford Bridge.
The 20-year-old played against Manchester City in the Community Shield defeat, but he wasn’t included in the opening two Premier League games for Chelsea.
Abraham, who has two caps for England, spent the last season on loan at Swansea, where he managed eight goals in all competitions.
Prior to that he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bristol City where he scored 26 goals in all competitions in the Championship.
Masterstroke move from Bruce
Villa are looking to bring in a few more faces to the squad as Steve Bruce will now feel confident that his side can mount a serious challenge for promotion once again.
The Villans are reportedly close to signing Yannick Bolasie and Ahmed El Ghazi on loan, but signing Abraham would be a masterstroke move from him.
He is an exciting young striker who has a proven Championship goal scoring record. Plus, he has become more matured following his loan spell at Swansea last season.
What Abraham gives you is constant attacking threat and goals. If he can replicate the form he showed for Bristol City, Villa fans can certainly expect their club to go all the way for promotion battle.