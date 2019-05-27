Tam McManus urges Rangers to sign Ryan Kent

Popular pundit Tam McManus has urged Rangers to sign Ryan Kent permanently.
The 22-year-old Liverpool winger was on loan at Ibrox this past season and he was one of the best players at the club.
McManus tweeted that Rangers must make him their number one target this summer.
Be a real statement of intent by Rangers if they can get Kent back. Should be their number 1 target this Summer. Terrorised Celtic. https://t.co/epWuaRgxkp
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish side can agree on a fee with the Reds now. Considering Kent’s status at the club, Liverpool should agree to a sale if the fee is acceptable.
Steven Gerrard should look to bring him in permanently if he is serious about challenging Celtic for the title next season.
Kent has adapted well to Scottish football and he is playing with confidence right now.
A move to Rangers could be good for his career as well. He is unlikely to start at Liverpool over the likes of Mane and Salah. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly.
Rangers could give him the platform to develop and he would be ideal for their attack as well.
Kent’s pace and flair troubled the Scottish sides a lot last season and he could go on to become a real star in the division.