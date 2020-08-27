Tam McManus says Celtic striker Patryk Klimala is never going to play for the club again

Alani Adefunmiloye
Celtic won’t be featuring in the group stages of the Champions League for the third campaign in a row following last night’s 2-1 loss to Ferencvaros in the second-qualifying round.

The Hungarian outfit were the better side at Parkhead, and the result is expected to force some players into an exit this summer.


Hoops star striker Edouard Odsonne could look to leave after missing out on Champions League again, but BBC Radio Scotland pundit Tam McManus believes that another striker should demand to leave Parkhead immediately.

Celtic were without their French talisman last night due to a knock, and manager Neil Lennon opted to play Ryan Christie as his number 9.

Patryk Klimala wasn’t even able to make it off the bench as the Scottish Premiership giants chased the game, and McManus believes that decision speaks volumes.

He has urged the out-of-favour striker to leave Celtic, reacting thus in a series of tweets:

The Polish striker joined Celtic on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January, but he has played just eight games thus far.

He clearly wasn’t good enough in the eyes of Lennon to impact last night’s game, and it will be interesting to see if he can change the boss’ mind going forward.