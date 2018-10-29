Tam McManus reacts to Umar Sadiq’s dive on Twitter

BBC Pundit Tam McManus has made a big claim about Umar Sadiq’s future on his social media account.
The popular pundit tweeted that Sadiq is unlikely to play for Rangers ever again after his dive against Aberdeen last night.
His tweet read:
Why is he diving it’s a tap in. Incredible. Don’t think you will see Sadiq ever again in a Rangers shirt after today unless he bags a goal late.
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) October 28, 2018
The young striker had the chance to score a goal for his side but he decided to dive instead. His attempt to win a penalty did not go down too well and the Rangers fans seemed frustrated with him as well.
Sadiq joined Rangers on loan from Roma this season and he has had very few opportunities to showcase his talent so far. After yesterday’s display, Gerrard is unlikely to trust him again anytime soon.
The 21-year-old has played just three times for the Scottish giants so far.
The young striker’s future at Rangers does not seem bright and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way back into Gerrard’s first team plans again.