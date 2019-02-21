Tam McManus reacts to Scott Bain’s display vs Valencia

BBC pundit Tam McManus has heaped praise on the Celtic shot-stopper Scott Bain after his display against Valencia tonight.
McManus took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Scott Bain’s performance.
His tweet read: “Scott Bain superb again tonight and has nailed down that No1 slot at Celtic now. In unbelievable form. A penny for Neil McCann’s thoughts who bombed him completely at Dundee”.
The Scottish keeper has been in excellent form recently and he seemed unplayable at times against the La Liga side.
His calmness and composure between the sticks allowed Celtic to defend better. Bain’s reflexes were outstanding as well.
The 27-year-old will be delighted with these comments and he will be looking to build on this performance and establish himself as the undoubted number one at the club.
The Celtic star will also look to hold down a regular starting berth for his country now.
Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with his players’ display today despite their exit from the competition.
Celtic will need to strengthen in the summer if they want to do better in Europe next season. This has been a disappointing campaign for Celtic in Europe and the fans will expect much better going forward.