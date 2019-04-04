Tam McManus reacts to Oliver Burke’s Celtic display

Celtic picked up a 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Tim Weah and Ryan Christie scored to maintain the 13-point lead at the top of the table for Celtic.
However, Oliver Burke’s performance didn’t quite impress the popular pundit Tam McManus.
He took to Twitter to reveal that Burke is having a shocking performance against St Mirren.
Burke is having a shocker 🙈
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) April 3, 2019
The on-loan West Brom ace started his Celtic career with a bang but his form has dipped in the recent weeks. He hasn’t scored for Celtic since February.
It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly now. Celtic are set to win the domestic title this season.
Overall, Burke’s spell at Celtic has been quite impressive and Celtic should look to sign him on a permanent deal.
WBA are unlikely to give him regular first team football and staying at Celtic would be ideal for him.
The fans will certainly hope for a permanent agreement at the end of this season.